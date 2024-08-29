For years people have asked Remedy Entertainment something in common, that is the production of television series based on their different franchises in the world of video games, since Alan Wake and Control They lend themselves to having a universe with stories to tell. And now it seems that luck has smiled on them, as these shows will become a reality with the help of a certain company that will provide the corresponding financing.

The company has announced an expansion of its aforementioned franchises, which will now make the leap to film and television. This strategy will be possible thanks to a partnership with Annapurnawhich will not only facilitate the adaptation of the sagas to new media, but will also co-finance the development of Control 2covering 50% of the production costs.

The studio has stressed that this collaboration will allow the next game to maintain its creative integrity, while opening new doors to take its intellectual properties beyond the world of video games. In a statement, Remedy He stressed his excitement for the future, promising to continue delivering exceptional gaming experiences, now complemented by film and television projects.

Sam Lakecreative director of Remedy and co-creator of Alan Wakeexpressed his enthusiasm for this opportunity to expand the studio’s connected universe. He is fully confident that Annapurna is the ideal partner to carry out this unified vision that will integrate video games, film, television and other media, allowing fans to enjoy these stories in multiple formats.

Now the only question remains as to whether the stories we already know will be adapted first or whether they will be completely different.

Via: Investors

Author’s note: It will be interesting if these stories cross over into the gaming niche and can reach audiences who might accept them as a series or movie.