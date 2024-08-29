Remedy Entertainment has announced a new partnership that’ll see Annapurna Pictures financing half of Control 2 in exchange for the film and TV rights to Control and Alan Wake.

Control 2 – the sequel to Remedy’s acclaimed 2019 paranormal shooter – was officially announced back in 2022. Earlier this month, the studio revealed the project had now entered full production, and that the Control 2 team was currently “working towards developing the game to an early functional state from beginning to end.”

Remedy announced its new partnership in a statement shared on its websiteconfirming Annapurna will finance 50 percent of Control 2’s development budget and gain the rights to “expand the award-winning Control and Alan Wake franchises into film and television.”



Remedy notes the terms of the deal will see it retain full IP rights for Control and Alan Wake, but that revenue share from the deal will shift according to the release medium. Remedy will receive a greater revenue share from sales of the Control 2 game after initial investments have been recovered, while Annapurna will receive a greater revenue share from its audiovisual productions.

“The future of storytelling requires seamlessly integrating gaming, film, and television,” Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison said of today’s news, “and this partnership will allow us to explore new ways of bringing these narratives to life. By leveraging Remedy’s innovative narratives and immersive worlds, we can push the boundaries of how stories are told and experienced across mediums.”

Control and Alan Wake are, of course, set in the same universe, giving Annapurna significant flexibility in how the two properties might manifest for television and film.

Alongside Control 2, Remedy is currently developing its live-service multiplayer Control spin-off Condor and remakes of Max Payne 1 & 2. The latter project is also now in full production. Remedy’s next release, however, is Alan Wake 2’s second DLC, The Lake House, which arrives in October and sees players exploring a “mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret investigation.”