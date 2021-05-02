While we wait for Redmond to reveal the full batch of new Xbox Game Pass games for the first fortnight of this new month of May, through the Microsoft Store We have learned that Alan Wake and 11 other games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in early May. Among these games that leave Game Pass are 4 of the 5 EA Play titles that confirmed their elimination several days ago.

Many of you will like that some of the next titles that we are going to show you leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog for Xbox and PC, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible during one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they disappear. Before continuing, we remind you that the first Games With Gold of May.

Alan Wake and 11 other games leave Xbox Game Pass in early May

Through the Xbox Store you can use the membership discount to get any of these games with up to 20% discount as long as they remain in the Xbox Game Pass and EA Play catalog.

Alan Wake – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

When the wife of successful writer Alan Wake goes missing while on vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t even remember writing. A dark presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity as he struggles to unravel the mystery and save his love.

DayZ – Xbox Game Pass Console

An unknown virus has struck the post-Soviet Chernarus and turned many into maddened infected. The hostile environment for the struggle for resources has brought humanity to the brink of collapse. You are immune to the virus, but how far will you go to survive?

Final Fantasy IX – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

The Tantalus theater company goes to the kingdom of Alexandria with the intention of kidnapping Princess Garnet. However, and to everyone’s surprise, it turns out to be the princess who had already planned to escape. This is how he meets Yitán, one of the members of the company, and begins his journey with him and Captain Steiner, his bodyguard.

Dungeon of the Endless – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

About a hundred convicted criminals were traveling to the Auriga system aboard the prison ship “Success.” Although community work was presented as an opportunity to regain their place in society, they understood that it was slavery, as they were sent to colonize an unexplored planet. The only thing they knew about Auriga Primera was the information they received from the probes: it had water, temperate zones, flora and a lot of metals on the surface.

Hotline Miami – Xbox Game Pass PC

Hotline Miami is a fast-paced action game packed with extreme brutality, merciless shooting, and hand-to-hand combat. Set in the Miami of 1989, you put yourself in the shoes of a mysterious antihero obsessed with a bloody revenge against the ruthless underworld following the orders of the messages you receive on the answering machine. Soon you will find yourself trying to make sense of what is happening around you and why you are so passionate about this violent attitude.

Plebby Quest: The Crusades – Xbox Game Pass PC

Plebby Quest: The Crusades is a turn-based strategy game set during the crusades of Europe and the Middle East. You must survive among ambitious rulers who dream of building an empire, treacherous neighbors who yearn to burn down your kingdom, and the religion that always makes irrational demands. Survive and build the legacy of your kingdom until the last centuries.

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 – Xbox Game Pass PC

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is a new real-time strategy game adapted from the famous board game by Games Workshop, starring epic space battles in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Bigger, richer, more impressive, and more ambitious than the original game, Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 is a sequel in its own right that vastly expands the foundation established by the first game.

These 5 games will leave EA Play and Xbox Game Pass

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

NBA Live 18