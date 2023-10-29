Alan Wake 2 creator, Sam Lake, has revealed that he’s always wanted to tell a “crazy, huge budget, dark gothic fantasy”.

In an interview with GQ magazineLake admitted that while the development of cult horror game Alan Wake was difficult in the shadows of Max Payne – “the curse of the second album”, as Lake describes it – there are still other worlds outside of Alan Wake, Max Payne, and Control he would like to entertain us with.

“Would I ever do anything else?” he asks. “Yeah. I’m still thinking that I will. There will be a time when I retire. It’s just that… this has all been so engaging.”

As for the stories he still wants to tell?

“One was this crazy, huge budget, dark gothic fantasy, which I haven’t used for anything yet…”

