The franchise of Alan Wake It has remained a cult following since the first game was released quite some time ago, which is why a remastered version was recently released to prepare us for the sequel being developed by Remedy Entertainment. And now, the protagonist’s voice actor gives a hint about the second part.

Matthew Porrettawho plays his own allan, has commented on a podcast that he thought he had a notion that the creators had said that the game would be released no more and no less than in the month of October. That means that the promotion should start shortly so that users know more about the story that is to come.

Here his comment:

I’ve been working and will be working more on Alan Wake 2. I think it’s supposed to be out in October, but I don’t know the exact time.

It is worth mentioning that we only know about the game specifically from a small teaser last year, but beyond that, nothing has been shown about the gameplay and therefore its new mechanics. So if the promotion is to be released early, chances are the full-length first look will be revealed during the next PlayStation event.

will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: Without a doubt, the first game is still very loved by those who tried it at the time. And now, this second part promises to be highly anticipated, since they already have more audiences behind them.