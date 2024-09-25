Remedy Entertainment, during the State of Play, presented the new expansion of Alan Wake 2The Lake House, and incidentally revealed when it will be available. According to the plan, it will be sometime in October 2024.

In the trailer shared by the company, Saga Anderson’s voice can be heard, which for some is a sign that players will be controlling this co-star of the game. But it seems that will not be the case.

According to the description available in this expansion of Alan Wake 2 The character to control is Agent Kiran Estevez of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), played by Janina Gavankar. So Anderson’s voice could suggest something else.

This new mission takes place in a mysterious new location at Cauldron Lake. Its location is inside the FBC research station where something very bad happened.

In fact, we could say that it was more than a little catastrophic. All due to a series of reckless experiments which caused reality to collide with the Dark Place with many victims.

Another detail revealed by Remedy Entertainment is that this expansion takes place in parallel to the story of Alan Wake 2The Lake House, as such, is the second content promised for this video game by the studio.

Night Springs was released in June 2024, so Remedy Entertainment is moving fast with the release of the DLC or downloadable content. Alan Wake 2.

Considering the theme of this video game, we wouldn’t be surprised if The Lake House came out on Halloween or very close to it.

Precisely to take advantage of what this holiday represents, we can only stay tuned for any new announcements.

