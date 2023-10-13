Alan Wake 2 will receive gods Free DLC after the launch, in addition to two expansions already revealed: Sam Lake announced it during a speech at the EGX in London, adding that the contents in question will be “quite significant”.

Paid expansions were discussed last May, when Remedy Entertainment presented the various editions of Alan Wake 2: these are two packages, entitled Night Springs and The Lake House.

However, the details regarding the free downloadable contentor at least their relevance: as mentioned, Sam Lake defined them as something important, but for further information we will have to wait a little longer.