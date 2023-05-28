Alan Wake 2 finally has a release date, but Remedy Entertainment has revealed that the title will only be available in digital format.

Following the first chapter originally released in 2010, the title was shown during the recent PlayStation Showcase. Following this presentation Remedy revealed that, currently, a physical version is not planned.

Remedy revealed this choice on the official website, where the studio answered a series of frequently asked questions related to the project. Here, Remedy specified that Alan Wake 2 will be available digitally on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The reason behind this choice is the following:

There are many reasons for this. First, a large number of players have switched exclusively to the digital format. The Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series S consoles are also available for purchase in digital-only format. It is a common choice to publish modern games digitally only. Secondly, forgoing the disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99. Finally, we didn’t want to release a product on disc that would later require you to download the game. We believe this does not help create the best experience for players.

This last point probably refers to the growing trend that many games in physical format still require a full content download.

In the FAQ, however, it is specified that there are no plans to release Alan Wake 2 in physical format at the moment. So it cannot be excluded that in the future, perhaps based on the success of the title, Remedy may decide to release Alan Wake 2 also in physical format.

It is also revealed in the FAQ that a Expansion Passes which will include two DLCs, i.e. expansions Night Springs And Lake House. Although no launch window has been indicated for these two contents, we know that Alan Wake 2 will be available from October 17th.