Remedy has revealed that alan wake 2 be released exclusively in digital format for both pc as for consolesand has stated that this decision was made to keep the cost of the game lower and because most gamers no longer buy physical copies of the games.

The fans of Alan Wake could be in the clouds right now after the announcement of the release date of alan wake 2 during the presentation of Playstation Showcasebut we have news that could make them fall back to Earth: Remedy has confirmed that alan wake 2 will not have a physical release.

on the website of alan wake 2, Remedy shared a FAQ that mainly focuses on the ways to pre-order the game and the different versions that will be available. Most importantly, however, it reveals that alan wake 2 It will only be released digitally, and Remedy justifies this choice by saying that most players don’t buy physical copies and that this keeps the price of the game slightly lower.

When asked why alan wake 2 It will only be released digitally, Remedy said:

“There are many reasons for this. On the one hand, a large number of people have gone digital only. you can buy one playstation 5 from Sony without a disc drive and the xbox series s from Microsoft is an exclusively digital console. It’s not uncommon to release modern games only digitally.” The statement continues: “Secondly, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 USD / €59.99 and the version of pc at $49.99 USD / €49.99. Lastly, we didn’t want to release a disc product that would require a download for the game, as we don’t think this would provide a great experience.”

The FAQ section goes on and one of the questions is if there is a disc version of the game in development and the answer is:

“There are currently no plans to launch alan wake 2 on disk”.

It seems that Remedy is pretty determined not to release a physical version of the game. However, he also says that there are currently no plans, which means that things could potentially change in the future.

We’ve also seen how this has played out for publishers recently, such as when redfall received a great deal of criticism when it was rumored that it would not have a disc version. That turned out to be a bug, but we could see it happen again here with alan wake 2especially considering how beloved the first one was.

It also doesn’t help that the original game of Alan Wake It was removed from digital stores in 2017 due to expired music licenses, which doesn’t raise much confidence that the sequel will only have a digital release. We’ll have to wait and see if the inevitable criticism this decision will receive causes Remedy to change its mind.

Via: alanwake.com

Editor’s note: I want to believe that if the game is a commercial success, physical collector versions will be released. At the moment I think it’s okay that it’s only released digitally.