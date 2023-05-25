During the PlayStation Showcase held yesterday evening a new trailer of Alan Wake 2 has been presented, the expected horror title coming to PS5 consoles the October 17th of this year.

Now that we have the release date, the FAQ available on the official website of the series have been enriched and, between the lines, we have been able to find out some further details about Alan Wake 2.

The most interesting of these undoubtedly concerns an aspect related to the way the title is distributed: Remedy has officially declared that the game will be released digitally only.

This choice was made following a careful analysis of the current video game market, but let’s read directly the words of the development team:

“There are many reasons for this: First, a large number of people have switched to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive, and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital-only console. It’s not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only. Second, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 and the PC version at $49.99. We don’t believe the price increase plays into the public’s favor.”

At the moment, therefore, we exclude any release of Alan Wake 2 in physical version. We remind you that the title will be released on PS5 console, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Epic Games Store) on October 17, 2023.