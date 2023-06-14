Alan Wake 2direct sequel to the first chapter, will last twenty hours of pure gameplay but second Remedy Entertainmentauthor of the title, this adventure will be more of an experience to be lived on one’s own almost as if each of us can experience the upcoming horror title in a different way.

Certain keep up the pace of a survival game and that puts the player in a condition of perpetual disadvantage, it is no small thing: in fact it is something that you can push forward up to a certain point, then you have to conclude otherwise you lose the sense of what is happening, making the player get used to it in that atmosphere, the sense of anguish and fear that arises is lost.

While it depends on your skills (and a lot of content is in development as I speak), we’re estimating a 20-hour or so experience.

He answers like this Thom Puhadirector of communications of Remedy Entertainment, to the direct question during a meeting with international colleagues.

Alan Wake 2 will launch on October 17th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The release of the survival horror sequel is sandwiched between a number of other major releases, such as Go Motorsport, Assassin’s Creed Mirage And Marvel’s Spider-Man 2but Remedy Entertainment doesn’t seem too concerned about the stiff competition.