According to the latest details revealed by Remedy, Alan Wake 2 will be less linear than its predecessor as it will have some open and freely explorable areasand in some cases it will be possible to revisit them at a later time, perhaps to try their hand at secondary activities yet to be revealed.

Yesterday Remedy released a behind the scenes video dedicated to Saga Anderson, the new co-star. In addition to many interesting details about this character, game director Kyle Rowley has revealed that Alan Wake 2 will place a greater emphasis on exploration.

“The player will return to Cauldron Lake“he said,” which is obviously a key part of the story, it’s going to be exploring all the forests that are around there, and because we’re in a slightly more open area, the player can freely explore, and can somehow go back and revisit places as part of your own adventure.”

“In the first game, you weren’t really able to explore the settings,” added senior environment artist Anne-Lynn Sottas, “but now you’ll be able to walk the streets, discover the city a little more, and revisit the places already present in the previous game, such as the diner, for example.”

The Remedy Entertainment team added that they did a lot of research to make sure they created a Pacific Northwest city with as much authenticity and attention to detail possible.

“I spent several weeks reading documents, gathering forest survey data, learning about the key species of the area to properly do the Pacific Northwest justice,” Ciara Creagh-Peschau said. “As for the photogrammetry we can actually scan the trees in place ourselves. The trees we see in the game are literally trees that come from this area in the Pacific Northwest.”

We remind you that Alan Wake 2 will be available from October 17th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, digital only. We will see a new gameplay video of the game during the Summer Game Fest on June 8th.