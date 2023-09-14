Alan Wake is finally about to return with a second chapter and the director of the title Sam Lake recently gave an interview to Kinda Funny Games where he reveals various details about the video game, focusing in particular on the duration of the experience. According to the director Remedy it has never shone for the longevity of its games and this has always been seen by the development house as a problem to be solved.

His latest title is around a ten hour duration Control is currently the longest game of Remedy’s career but with Alan Wake 2 It seems like things could change. It seems that the developers have finally managed to prepare a title of a satisfactory length for them, Alan Wake 2 would in fact count at least twenty hours of gameplay.

This parenthesis is closed Lake he then starts talking about the genre of the game, the second chapter of Alan Wake in fact, it is no longer defined as an action-adventure with horror elements but a survival horror to all effects. According to the director, this is the perfect period to focus on the horror genre and they have therefore concentrated on this component of the franchise. What can I say, Alan Wake 2 seems to have all it takes to live up to the previous chapter and, while awaiting its release, we just have to wait for further information.