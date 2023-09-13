The creative director of Alan Wake 2, Sam Lake, was interviewed by Kinda Funny and revealed that Remedy Entertainment has always felt pressured to make its games longer. Alan Wake 2 will therefore be even longer than the previous ones and will arrive over 20 hours.

“I think the Remedy games, if we go back through their history, being very narrative-focused, have always been pretty short, like 10 hours or so,” Lake explained. “And internally we always thought we had to find a way to make longer games, because people also choose games from a quantity-price point of view, to have enough. So Control was definitely our longest game until today is Alan Wake 2 will be even longer – more than 20 hours”.

Lake added that despite what Remedy thinks of its audience, it actually has difficulty dedicating hours to longer games. “It’s hard to find the time and, you know, be interested in a story, want to see it through,” she said. “So sometimes it can be daunting to start playing a game that you know is very, very long.”