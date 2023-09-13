The creative director of Alan Wake 2, Sam Lake, was interviewed by Kinda Funny and revealed that Remedy Entertainment has always felt pressured to make its games longer. Alan Wake 2 will therefore be even longer than the previous ones and will arrive over 20 hours.
“I think the Remedy games, if we go back through their history, being very narrative-focused, have always been pretty short, like 10 hours or so,” Lake explained. “And internally we always thought we had to find a way to make longer games, because people also choose games from a quantity-price point of view, to have enough. So Control was definitely our longest game until today is Alan Wake 2 will be even longer – more than 20 hours”.
Lake added that despite what Remedy thinks of its audience, it actually has difficulty dedicating hours to longer games. “It’s hard to find the time and, you know, be interested in a story, want to see it through,” she said. “So sometimes it can be daunting to start playing a game that you know is very, very long.”
Alan Wake, thermoses and their new purpose
Elsewhere in the conversation with Kinda Funny, Lake talked about one of Alan Wake’s components used to extend playtime: his infamous collectible thermos.
“There were about a hundred of them all over the game world, in the forest,” he said. “There were thermoses of coffee, and we got some complaints that ‘this doesn’t mean anything, if I want to complete the game – I’m looking for these thermoses of coffee, and what is the purpose?’ So we took that feedback to heart.”
In Alan Wake 2In fact, coffee thermoses are precious objects: they allow you to save your game in refreshment areas, like typewriter ribbons in the original Resident Evil.
Finally, we leave you with a gameplay video with exploration, combat and puzzles.
#Alan #Wake #Remedys #longest #game #Sam #Lake #hours #expect
Leave a Reply