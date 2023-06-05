Alan Wake 2 will be at Summer Game Fest 2023. The announcement was made by the game’s official Twitter account, which also provided some details on what we will be able to see. In fact, there is talk of a gameplay video and the presence on stage together with Geoff Keighley of Sam Lakelongtime executive of Remedy, the game development studio.

The announcement doesn’t reveal anything else, but we imagine that this will be the right opportunity to finally show Alan Wake 2 in a more widespread way, even compared to what was seen at the recent PlayStation Showcase, where the Remedy title was one of the protagonists, as well as one of the most popular games among those present.

What can we expect, besides the gameplay? Perhaps the release date, considering that Remedy has repeatedly reiterated that we will be able to play Alan Wake 2 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5 during 2023. In any case, we’ll see. He will be in excellent company.

For more information, read our preview of Alan Wake 2, where we took a deep dive into the latest trailer.