Alan Wake 2 is a highly anticipated title by those who have already had the opportunity to appreciate the very first Alan Wake, adventure survival horror released in 2010 but, an insider pointed out, the sequel will be different from the original title.

The game director, Kyle Rowley, has recently released a rich interview based on the new Remedy creature. Rowley stated that Alan Wake 2 it will go even further into the concept of horror than the first episode did.

If indeed, continues Rowley, the first title was a horror “Stephen King”Alan Wake 2 will instead be a full-fledged survival horror. The team is working specifically on this aspect, so that the game oozes horror from every pore.

Also in this interview, Rowley said that Alan Wake 2 is the biggest project which Remedy (software house that takes care of, in addition to the Alan Wake series, also titles such as Control and Quantum Break) has ever worked.

Surely remedy focuses heavily on the universe of Alan Wake: in addition to the recent remastered of the first title, we also have an upcoming TV series (with elements at the helm that are anything but of poor quality).

We don’t have a release date yet for a title of which, currently, we know very little.