Alan Wake was very well optimized on PS5 and Xbox Series: Thomas Puha, communications director at Remedy Entertainment, assured this, explaining that the game has made substantial progress compared to the May build.
“As a console gamer I’m really happy with how Alan Wake 2 looks on Sony and Microsoft platforms,” Puha wrote. “We focused a lot on these versions during development, making sure the game ran well and looked amazing, which it does.”
Recalling that there will not be a performance mode for Alan Wake 2 on Xbox Series S, the communications director added that “the commitment covered all platforms, to the maximum of our capabilities.”
Improved over time
Puha specified in a post that he has a sort of unofficial role in Remedy Entertainment, that of communicating his “player experience” to the developers with particular reference to the console versions of Alan Wake 2, given that on PC there are several people involved to the quality check.
When asked about the gameplay captured on PS5 shown in the latest State of Play and its not always very solid performance, the communications director was keen to specify that optimization has improved a lot from that build.
It’s almost time for the release of Alan Wake 2, set for October 27th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
#Alan #Wake #optimized #PS5 #Xbox #Series #Remedy