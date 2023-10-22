Alan Wake was very well optimized on PS5 and Xbox Series: Thomas Puha, communications director at Remedy Entertainment, assured this, explaining that the game has made substantial progress compared to the May build.

“As a console gamer I’m really happy with how Alan Wake 2 looks on Sony and Microsoft platforms,” Puha wrote. “We focused a lot on these versions during development, making sure the game ran well and looked amazing, which it does.”

Recalling that there will not be a performance mode for Alan Wake 2 on Xbox Series S, the communications director added that “the commitment covered all platforms, to the maximum of our capabilities.”