Remedy Entertainment has released a new update, 1.004, for Alan Wake 2arriving today – October 27, 2023 – on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. The update probably deals with solving some problems in the game.

We say “probably” because at the moment Remedy has not made an official patch note available of update 1.004, so we have no definitive information regarding this patch.

MP1st says that after testing with the new update, Alan Wake 2 shows superior performance in both quality mode and performance mode. Furthermore, as is actually typical for developers, the team had explained to reviewers that some of the bugs present in the trial version of the game would be fixed by the game’s launch.

All we have left is wait for an official patch note to know all the details.