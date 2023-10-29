Remedy Entertainment has released a new update for Alan Wake 2, his new survival horror game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series It is about theupdate 1.000.005 and weighs 500 MB, in the PS5 version. On PC the update is number 1.0.6. The fixes are as follows:

PS5 and PC – Various bug fixes

PS5 and PC – Fixed some issues with localizations

PC – Significantly easier to understand error messages when third-party software prevents the game from launching

As you can see, the updates focus on the PC and PS5 versions of Alan Wake 2. The update for Xbox Series will arrive “as soon as possible”. MP1st, who tested the Alan Wake 2 update, also says that the patch improved the game’s performance slightly. The bug fixes are also very important, as some prevented players from interacting with objects.