Alan Wake 2 continues its post-launch evolution process with the new update 1.0.9 available now, which introduces various improvements and fixes progression problemsdespite not representing a large-caliber patch.
Remedy has therefore published the new patch, which is rather limited in extent but particularly aimed at solving some specific problems of the game, as reported in the official update notes. In particular, we are talking about fixes to bugs that can block or make progression difficult, so the patch has considerable importance for some users, in case such problems have become apparent.
As for the Xbox Series
A couple of points to fix
On other platforms, the patch fixes an issue that emerged in Room 665in which an Echo scene didn’t line up correctly with what was happening on screen, with the update supposedly fixing the issue for good.
Finally, in “Local Girl”, the patch fixed an issue related to a mouse which apparently could block progression in the game in some cases. This is it for the moment, waiting for further updates.
Previously we saw patch 1.08 with over 200 fixes and improvements, while we remind you of our review of Alan Wake 2.
#Alan #Wake #update #1.0.9 #applies #improvements #fixes