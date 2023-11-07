Alan Wake 2 continues its post-launch evolution process with the new update 1.0.9 available now, which introduces various improvements and fixes progression problemsdespite not representing a large-caliber patch.

Remedy has therefore published the new patch, which is rather limited in extent but particularly aimed at solving some specific problems of the game, as reported in the official update notes. In particular, we are talking about fixes to bugs that can block or make progression difficult, so the patch has considerable importance for some users, in case such problems have become apparent.

As for the Xbox Series