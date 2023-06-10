During the Summer Game Fest 2023 on Thursday evening we saw the gameplay of for the first time in action Alan Wake 2. Now they have leaked two movies with further game sequences, which you can view in the players below… at least as long as they remain online, as Remedy may soon require their removal.

The two clips in question are gods B-Roll, or sequences sent by the publisher to newspapers, influencers and so on to be used as a basis for video editing. They are usually not meant to be shown as is.

In the first movie Saga Anderson explores a forest and various abandoned rooms. About halfway through the video it is possible to see the scene in which the player is attacked by a mysterious figure with a moose mask, which we have already seen in a more extensive way also in the trailer of the Summer Game Fest, and subsequently the clash with an enemy armed with axe, which Saga eliminates by first weakening him with the light of his torch and then peppering him with bullets with his service pistol and a shotgun.

The second video, on the other hand, shows decidedly calmer sequences, with Saga rearranging her ideas in her office, examining the clues she has previously collected.

We remind you that Alan Wake 2 will be available starting October 17, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.