Quantum BreakRemedy said, is not part of the universe connected with Alan Wake 2yet a piece of that game will also find space within the new chapter of the series, since it will also be in the cast Shawn Ashmorethe actor who plays the protagonist Jack Joyce in the 2016 action adventure for PC and Xbox.

As confirmed by Sam Lake himself, Ashmore will play the role of a character called Tim Breakerwhich we have not yet seen clearly within the trailers of Alan Wake 2. It is a sheriff, but we don’t know anything else for the moment, even if we can imagine something.

It is probable that it is sheriff of Bright Falls, possibly related to Sarah Breaker, who was the town sheriff in the first Alan Wake. According to the director, Ashmore’s choice was particularly supported by Remedy, who wanted to include him in the project.