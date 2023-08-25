Quantum BreakRemedy said, is not part of the universe connected with Alan Wake 2yet a piece of that game will also find space within the new chapter of the series, since it will also be in the cast Shawn Ashmorethe actor who plays the protagonist Jack Joyce in the 2016 action adventure for PC and Xbox.
As confirmed by Sam Lake himself, Ashmore will play the role of a character called Tim Breakerwhich we have not yet seen clearly within the trailers of Alan Wake 2. It is a sheriff, but we don’t know anything else for the moment, even if we can imagine something.
It is probable that it is sheriff of Bright Falls, possibly related to Sarah Breaker, who was the town sheriff in the first Alan Wake. According to the director, Ashmore’s choice was particularly supported by Remedy, who wanted to include him in the project.
“We’ve wanted to work together again for a long time after Quantum Break,” he wrote Sam Lake, and “now it’s happening! It’s so good to have you with us, Shawn!” Ashmore is therefore part of the cast of Alan Wake 2, and he too said he was very excited to be part of the game, recalling the past experience with the previous one.
Unfortunately, Sam Lake has confirmed that Quantum Break and Max Payne are not part of the Remedy Connected Universe, so there are no plans to continue the series in connection with Alan Wake and Controlapparently.
You can find out the latest news on Alan Wake 2 by reading our new preview from Gamescom 2023, on the occasion of which a new and long gameplay video was also released. The game is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023.
