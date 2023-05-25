In the game’s official FAQ, Remedy revealed which ones editions Of Alan Wake 2 will be available to purchase and pre-order when the game launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 17, 2023.

It starts with the standard edition, which will cost $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 on PC and $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 on console. It will only contain the base game.

There will then be the deluxe editionwhich will cost $69.99 / €69.99 / £54.99 on PC and $79.99 / €79.99 / £64.99 on console and will feature the following content in addition to the base game:

Expansion Pass (Night Springs Expansion and Lake House Expansion)

Nordic Shotgun Skin for Saga (Part of Expansion Pass)

Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan

Crimson Windbreaker for Saga

Celebrity suit for Alan

Lantern Charm for Saga

Those who pre-order Alan Wake 2, in any edition, will also receive:

Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan

Survival Resources Pack for Saga

As you may have read, Alan Wake 2 will not have a physical edition, a choice motivated by the desire to keep the price of the game low. While you’re at it, check out the PlayStation Showcase reveal trailer as well.