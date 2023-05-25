In the game’s official FAQ, Remedy revealed which ones editions Of Alan Wake 2 will be available to purchase and pre-order when the game launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 17, 2023.
It starts with the standard edition, which will cost $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 on PC and $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 on console. It will only contain the base game.
There will then be the deluxe editionwhich will cost $69.99 / €69.99 / £54.99 on PC and $79.99 / €79.99 / £64.99 on console and will feature the following content in addition to the base game:
- Expansion Pass (Night Springs Expansion and Lake House Expansion)
- Nordic Shotgun Skin for Saga (Part of Expansion Pass)
- Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan
- Crimson Windbreaker for Saga
- Celebrity suit for Alan
- Lantern Charm for Saga
Those who pre-order Alan Wake 2, in any edition, will also receive:
- Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan
- Survival Resources Pack for Saga
As you may have read, Alan Wake 2 will not have a physical edition, a choice motivated by the desire to keep the price of the game low. While you’re at it, check out the PlayStation Showcase reveal trailer as well.
