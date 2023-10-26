The presence of the expansions in question had already been confirmed by the developers, who also spoke of free DLC arriving after launch, but the two 2024 packages should also substantially expand the narrative of the main game, as also happened with the first chapter.

Alan Wake 2 is finally arriving on the market tomorrow, and Remedy has already confirmed that it will receive two expansions both scheduled as of now for 2024 with more or less defined time windows but subject to possible variations.

Two very interesting additions to the story

Alan Wake 2, a scene from the game

The first expansion is called Night Springs, same title as the well-known TV series that has accompanied Alan Wake since its inception, like a sort of personal Twilight Zone. The release of this is scheduled for spring 2024, perhaps moved a little towards summer.

Based on the synopsis published by Remedy it seems to really be a sort of TV series, with the possibility of playing different characters and taking part in several very strange stories that happen in the same world as Alan Wake, completing various narrative elements in a rather new way .

The second expansion is called The Lakehouse and does not yet have a precise time window but, presumably, it will arrive in the second half of 2024. This tells of a mysterious installation located on the shores of Cauldron Lake, positioned by an independent government organization that is conducting secret research, but in which something goes terribly wrong.

We also refer you to our review of Alan Wake 2, also considering that the game is obtaining very high marks from the first reviews of the specialized press.