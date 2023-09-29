IGN posted a video of Sam Lake doing a summary from the history until the events of Alan Wake 2the new chapter of the Remedy Entertainment series which will be available starting October 27th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

After the video diary dedicated to the Remedy Connected Universe, Lake recalled how it all began, with the famous writer Alan Wake and his wife Alice going to the town of Bright Falls in the hope that a holiday can bring him back to inspiration.

However, things soon take an unexpected turn: the city is somehow controlled by one dark force who kidnaps Alice and forces Alan to explore the woods surrounding Cauldron Lake, populated by people transformed into shadow-covered assassins, in an attempt to save her.