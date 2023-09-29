IGN posted a video of Sam Lake doing a summary from the history until the events of Alan Wake 2the new chapter of the Remedy Entertainment series which will be available starting October 27th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
After the video diary dedicated to the Remedy Connected Universe, Lake recalled how it all began, with the famous writer Alan Wake and his wife Alice going to the town of Bright Falls in the hope that a holiday can bring him back to inspiration.
However, things soon take an unexpected turn: the city is somehow controlled by one dark force who kidnaps Alice and forces Alan to explore the woods surrounding Cauldron Lake, populated by people transformed into shadow-covered assassins, in an attempt to save her.
A new beginning
Set thirteen years after the events of the first chapter, Alan Wake 2 stands in many ways as a new beginning for the series, which abandons the action shooter mechanics of the origins in favor of an approach to survival horror completely similar to that appreciated in the recent Resident Evil remakes.
Furthermore, Alan is no longer the only protagonist: the game’s campaign can also be tackled in the role of a second character, Saga Anderson, and the two paths will propose very different situations.
We saw Alan Wake 2 previewed at Gamescom 2023.
#Alan #Wake #story #Sam #Lake #video #summary