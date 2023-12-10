The sequence of musical Of Alan Wake 2present in the chapter Initiation 4, risked being cut. She revealed it Sam Lake himself, the creative director of Remedyduring a podcast interview Friends Per Second:

It was really, really difficult, for a variety of reasons, to put a musical into this game. And there were a lot of production meetings [dove la gente diceva] “Come on, we have to cut it.” I thought, “No way, we’re not going to cut it.”

The idea of ​​inserting a musical into the game was Sam Lake’s, thanks to the fact that, as the director stated, the voice actor of Alan Wake Matthew Poretta he’s a great singer, and so «Alan Wake can sing». And then, he goes on to say that also find out that David Harewood (wonderful in his role as Mr. Door) has a background in singing, which was key to the choice.

Lake continues by saying that the presence of the Poets of the FallFinnish rock band present not only in Alan Wake 2 but also in other titles in the Remedy universe as the Old Gods of Asgardwho helped direct Porretta and Harewood, and how the choreographer was quite lenient with a novice dancer like him.

The sequence of the musical, has now become iconicwas also repeated during this year’s TGA, enjoying enormous success among the audience in the theater.