There list of the achievements Of Alan Wake 2 was revealed by a leak, just a few days away from the game’s debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Obviously avoid reading it if you don’t want any kind of spoiler.
- Aimed Ahead – Defeat five enemies with headshots
- All Accounted For – Find all weapons for both characters
- All His Life – Complete the “We Sing” chapter.
- All Smiles – Fully upgrade a single weapon
- Back in Watery – Complete the “Local Girl” chapter.
- Back to Life – Use a coffee cup charm to avoid defeat
- Behind the Masks – Complete the “Masks” chapter.
- Bring it – Find the sawn-off shotgun
- Bright Falls’ Finest – Defeat Mulligan and Thornton
- Carry his Words – Discover a word of power
- Chased the Source – Destroy a source point
- Coffee Thermos – Discover a break room
- Coffee-Themed Fun – Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World
- Cut Short – Find the Boltcutters
- Darkness Coiled – Destroy a shield of darkness
- End of the Road – Complete the “Go Home” chapter.
- Escape its Gravity – Use a flare to escape an enemy hold.
- Felt Good – Use a healing item
- Finding a Way – Finding the screwdriver
- Filled with Rage – Defeat Scratch
- Filling the Shape – Insert an enchantment into all slots on the bracelet
- Find the Light – Find the flashlight and the revolver
- Find the Screwdriver – Find the screwdriver
- Girl in Love – Defeat Cynthia
- Gone for Good – Defeat an enemy with an explosion
- Growing Stronger – Upgrade each weapon once
- Grew Bigger – Boost inventory size
- His Way Out – Complete the “Gone” chapter.
- Hidden by the Trees – Find all cult hideouts and lunch boxes
- Hunting Season – Complete the “The Cult” chapter.
- I’ll Find You – Find all the dolls in the nursery rhyme
- In One Go – Defeat an enemy with a single crossbow shot
- In a Fancy Hotel – Complete the chapter “Room 665”.
- Into the Overlap – Complete the “The Heart” chapter.
- Lawman – Defeat Nightingale
- Lights Shining – Find the rocket launcher
- New York City – Complete the “Casey” chapter.
- Nightmare Territory – Collect a map
- Not the Last – Collect the first page of the manuscript
- Ready for a Fight – Find the shotgun
- Return – Complete the “Obsession” chapter.
- Rock n’ Roll, Baby – Complete the “Conjuring” chapter.
- Secret Stashes – Discover a Cult Stash and a Lunch Box
- Seeing Double – Complete the “Scratch” chapter.
- Shining in the Night – Fire a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay
- Shift in Reality – Complete all nursery rhyme puzzles
- Somebody’s Home – Complete the “Invitation” chapter.
- Stunning Vistas – Stun an enemy with a flashbang
- Stop Right There – Find the shotgun
- Stop the Monste – Stop attempting a flashlight throw.
- Strange Reality – Solve five nursery rhyme puzzles
- The Cult of the Word – Complete the “Zane’s Movie” chapter.
- The Final Deerfest – Complete the “Deer Festival” chapter.
- The Koskela Brothers – Watch all the Koskela Brothers commercials
- The Nice Things in Life – The Mayer Setter pet
- The Old Gods – Complete the “Old Gods” chapter.
- The Other Side – Switch between stories once
- The Story Come True – Complete Alan Wake 2
- The Trail of the Writer – Watch all the videos of the Writer’s Journey
- This is the Moment – Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack
- We Watch in the Night – Complete the “No Chance” chapter.
- Yippee Ki-yay – Finding the double barrel shotgun
According to the list of objectives, the double campaign of Alan Wake 2 will consist of seventeen chaptersfor a duration double that of the first chapter, equal in this case to approximately twenty hours.
A different experience
As we know, Alan Wake 2 will adopt the typical formula of survival horror in third person, a la Resident Evil, thus abandoning the action shooter system that had characterized the first episode of the series.
