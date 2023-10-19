There list of the achievements Of Alan Wake 2 was revealed by a leak, just a few days away from the game’s debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Obviously avoid reading it if you don’t want any kind of spoiler.

Aimed Ahead – Defeat five enemies with headshots

All Accounted For – Find all weapons for both characters

All His Life – Complete the “We Sing” chapter.

All Smiles – Fully upgrade a single weapon

Back in Watery – Complete the “Local Girl” chapter.

Back to Life – Use a coffee cup charm to avoid defeat

Behind the Masks – Complete the “Masks” chapter.

Bring it – Find the sawn-off shotgun

Bright Falls’ Finest – Defeat Mulligan and Thornton

Carry his Words – Discover a word of power

Chased the Source – Destroy a source point

Coffee Thermos – Discover a break room

Coffee-Themed Fun – Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World

Cut Short – Find the Boltcutters

Darkness Coiled – Destroy a shield of darkness

End of the Road – Complete the “Go Home” chapter.

Escape its Gravity – Use a flare to escape an enemy hold.

Felt Good – Use a healing item

Finding a Way – Finding the screwdriver

Filled with Rage – Defeat Scratch

Filling the Shape – Insert an enchantment into all slots on the bracelet

Find the Light – Find the flashlight and the revolver

Find the Screwdriver – Find the screwdriver

Girl in Love – Defeat Cynthia

Gone for Good – Defeat an enemy with an explosion

Growing Stronger – Upgrade each weapon once

Grew Bigger – Boost inventory size

His Way Out – Complete the “Gone” chapter.

Hidden by the Trees – Find all cult hideouts and lunch boxes

Hunting Season – Complete the “The Cult” chapter.

I’ll Find You – Find all the dolls in the nursery rhyme

In One Go – Defeat an enemy with a single crossbow shot

In a Fancy Hotel – Complete the chapter “Room 665”.

Into the Overlap – Complete the “The Heart” chapter.

Lawman – Defeat Nightingale

Lights Shining – Find the rocket launcher

New York City – Complete the “Casey” chapter.

Nightmare Territory – Collect a map

Not the Last – Collect the first page of the manuscript

Ready for a Fight – Find the shotgun

Return – Complete the “Obsession” chapter.

Rock n’ Roll, Baby – Complete the “Conjuring” chapter.

Secret Stashes – Discover a Cult Stash and a Lunch Box

Seeing Double – Complete the “Scratch” chapter.

Shining in the Night – Fire a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay

Shift in Reality – Complete all nursery rhyme puzzles

Somebody’s Home – Complete the “Invitation” chapter.

Stunning Vistas – Stun an enemy with a flashbang

Stop Right There – Find the shotgun

Stop the Monste – Stop attempting a flashlight throw.

Strange Reality – Solve five nursery rhyme puzzles

The Cult of the Word – Complete the “Zane’s Movie” chapter.

The Final Deerfest – Complete the “Deer Festival” chapter.

The Koskela Brothers – Watch all the Koskela Brothers commercials

The Nice Things in Life – The Mayer Setter pet

The Old Gods – Complete the “Old Gods” chapter.

The Other Side – Switch between stories once

The Story Come True – Complete Alan Wake 2

The Trail of the Writer – Watch all the videos of the Writer’s Journey

This is the Moment – Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack

We Watch in the Night – Complete the “No Chance” chapter.

Yippee Ki-yay – Finding the double barrel shotgun

According to the list of objectives, the double campaign of Alan Wake 2 will consist of seventeen chaptersfor a duration double that of the first chapter, equal in this case to approximately twenty hours.