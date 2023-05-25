The gameplay Of Alan Wake 2 will be shown at Summer Game Fest 2023: Geoff Keighley and Sam Lake announced it, with the latter who will be physically present at the event in order to reveal to the public the in-game action of the new survival horror from Remedy Entertainment.

After the Alan Wake 2 gameplay trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, complete with exit date set for next October 17 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the Summer Game Fest will therefore be an opportunity to deepen the mechanics of the awaited sequel.

We know that the game will be very different from the original chapter, substantially less action-oriented and more tending towards survival horror dynamics, and so far we have only had a taste of what awaits us during the adventure of Alan Wake and Saga Anderson.

The appointment is therefore set for June 8 and Sam Lake immediately said he was enthusiastic about this important opportunity, while in the last few hours THQ Nordic has offered to publish Alan Wake 2 on disc to avoid it being launched in digital format only.