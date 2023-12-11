L'The Final Draft update For Alan Wake 2 And available starting today for owners of the game, as confirmed by the trailer published for the occasion by Remedy Entertainment. The update introduces the long-awaited New Game Plus mode, but not only that.
“We are very happy to say that this update contains the long-awaited New Game Plus content, as well as a multitude of fixes and some performance improvements“, the team wrote on the official website.
“After churning out quite a few updates since launch, the next update will arrive in 2024, when some highly requested features arrive in the game. Thank you for your patience and continued support of our title!”
What's new in the update
In addition to the aforementioned New Game Plus mode, the update includes a new ending for the campaign, a new Nightmare difficulty level, new manuscript pages and video content, the retention of all unlocked videos, spells and power-ups.
As for performance, Remedy has improved the ambient occlusion algorithm and made the experience more fluid, especially in very complex scenarios. In Quality mode on PS5 there are improvements of up to 1.8ms and Cauldron Lake is handled more convincingly.
The rest of the long list of changes reports changes made to the game's stability and image quality, as well as a series of fixes that fix more or less important glitches.
#Alan #Wake #Final #Draft #update #trailer #details
Leave a Reply