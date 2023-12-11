L'The Final Draft update For Alan Wake 2 And available starting today for owners of the game, as confirmed by the trailer published for the occasion by Remedy Entertainment. The update introduces the long-awaited New Game Plus mode, but not only that.

“We are very happy to say that this update contains the long-awaited New Game Plus content, as well as a multitude of fixes and some performance improvements“, the team wrote on the official website.

“After churning out quite a few updates since launch, the next update will arrive in 2024, when some highly requested features arrive in the game. Thank you for your patience and continued support of our title!”