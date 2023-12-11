The fictional heavy metal band Old Gods of Asgard that appears within Alan Wake 2 he incredibly entered the global top 10 most downloaded albums on iTunes thanks to the album “Rebirth: Greatest Hits”, which was to even approach internationally renowned names such as “Ghost Stories” by Coldplay and “The Very Best of The Pogues”.
Old God of Asgard is actually a group played by the Finnish band Poets of the Fallwho created and launched the fake hits collection “Rebirth: Greatest Hits” via their Alan Wake 2 alter-egos.
The initial success was probably due both to Alan Wake 2 and to the band's performance during the The Game Awards 2023 of last December 8th. In fact, the entry into the iTunes top 10 was recorded immediately after this performance. At the time of writing, however, the album has already dropped 33 positions and is now in 43rd place.
The Poets of the Fall
As previously mentioned, the band is actually behind the Old Gods of Asgards Poets of the Fallvery popular in Finland, so much so that all nine albums they released reached the top 3 of the local album sales chart, six of which even reached first place.
Moreover, This is not the first collaboration between the group and Remedy. In the past, in fact, they wrote and played the final credits theme song for Max Payne 2. Furthermore, five of their songs were included in the soundtracks of Alan Wake's American Nightmare and Control.
Staying on the topic, we remind you that the free The Final Draft update for Alan Wake 2 is available from today, which introduces the New Game Plus mode with new elements for the lore.
