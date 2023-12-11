The fictional heavy metal band Old Gods of Asgard that appears within Alan Wake 2 he incredibly entered the global top 10 most downloaded albums on iTunes thanks to the album “Rebirth: Greatest Hits”, which was to even approach internationally renowned names such as “Ghost Stories” by Coldplay and “The Very Best of The Pogues”.

Old God of Asgard is actually a group played by the Finnish band Poets of the Fallwho created and launched the fake hits collection “Rebirth: Greatest Hits” via their Alan Wake 2 alter-egos.

The initial success was probably due both to Alan Wake 2 and to the band's performance during the The Game Awards 2023 of last December 8th. In fact, the entry into the iTunes top 10 was recorded immediately after this performance. At the time of writing, however, the album has already dropped 33 positions and is now in 43rd place.