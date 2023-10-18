In an interview with GamingBolt, Kyle Rowley, the game director of Alan Wake 2talked about the fighting that players will face as the unfortunate writer and Saga Anderson within the game, describing them as much more “desperate” and “physical” than in the first chapter, with the enemies who will be much more fierce compared to the past.

Compared to the first chapter of the series, Alan Wake 2 will be less linear and will allow players to freely explore the game world at certain moments. This doesn’t mean that the development team’s focus on combat has been less, however it is the approach to it that has changed.

“While they are different, the fundamentals of creating satisfying combat are very similar, regardless of how fast the pace is or where you decide to focus. We have a fantastic team of developers who know how to create a fun combat experience , so we just had to decide which direction to go in.””

In fact, compared to the first chapter, the combat system of Alan Wake 2 will be “more physical. More desperate. We wanted enemies to be more present in the experience. Since enemies are harder to kill, they stay on screen for a longer period, so we needed to put more emphasis on the quality of the animations and correctly represent all the potential states they can go into (player-aware, player-unaware, hunting, etc.)”.