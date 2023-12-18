Everything Everywhere All At Once is a sci-fi film in which a middle-aged Chinese woman who emigrated to the United States and has great economic and family problems finds herself having to deal with the multiverse. In other words, not a conventional plot and that's why it was appreciated.

Alan Wake 2 it's a quality game, but above all it's a strange game who doesn't agree to play by the rules, especially on a narrative level. The developers were a little worried about making a product of this type, but creative director Sam Lake calmed down when he saw the movie in the cinema. film Everything Everywhere All At Once .

Sam Lake's words on Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 allows us to explore many dark places, literally and symbolically

Speaking to the Washington Post, Lake said the public's positive reaction to Everything Everywhere All At Once was reassuring for making a product that plays with the notion of reality in equally strange ways. “We were already very far along in making the game, but she gave me confidence that what we're doing here, we're doing at the right time.”

In particular, Lake was referring to the fact that the film transcends the conventional structures of the genre, something that Remedy has always played with, but has particularly wanted to experiment with since the development of 2019's Control. “I think we are prisoners of these ideas and have a strong desire to find the answers and to invent the answers. We are very, very keen to create rules and laws and define things,” Lake says. “In fiction and art it is important to try to get out of this situation.”

Lake points out that Alan Wake 2 is specifically focused on this aspect. Wake as a writer is obsessed with genre, trapped in a realm that actively challenges him. “I feel like the vision of Alan Wake is quite limited, and that's one of the interesting flaws of our character,” Lake says. “If you play 'Alan Wake 2,' you will definitely see that when it comes to story and narrative, he is not limited to just one genre.”

Finally, we leave you with our review of Alan Wake 2.