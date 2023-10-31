Alan Wake 2 it is one of the biggest surprises (positively) of this 2023 but, as in all titles now, even AAA, there is never a shortage of post-release patches to perfect some small defects reported at launch.

Alan Wake 2, fortunately, is not a title “full” of bugs as unfortunately often happens, but the guys at Remedy immediately got to work in an attempt to solve even the smallest problems: the contribution of patch 1.00.05 (console) and 1.0.6 (PC) now takes on an important significance.

Let’s see together what has been revised and corrected in each of the game versions, which we remember having arrived this October 27th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

PC (1.0.6)

Bug fixes.

Localization fixes.

More user-friendly error message to report when third-party software stops the game from launching.

PlayStation 5 (1.00.05)

Bug fixes.

Localization fixes.

Xbox Series (1.0.0.4)

Bug fixes.

Fixed several visual issues.

Fixed several UI issues.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck during an interaction causing the game to crash.

Alan Wake 2 is in the running for a place among the possible GOTYs? Despite a rather high Metacritic score (89/100) we strongly doubt that Remedy’s title can “steal the place” of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and especially Baldur’s Gate 3.