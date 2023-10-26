The list of games competing for the title of Game of the Year 2023 is particularly large, and never before will it be as difficult to make a decision as this year.
We just missed it Alan Wake 2: the little gem from Remedy Entertainment joins the others Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in composing the extensive list of games that will compete for the title of Game of the Year 2023.
In short, this time it will be hard to choose who to reward, but let’s face it: there were such problems. The year that is about to end was the result of the many postponements and difficulties related to the pandemic that occurred previously, twelve months full of quality productions.
A calendar so dense and prestigious that it forces several publishers to postpone their titles to 2024as happened for example to the remake of Alone in the Dark, to the interesting Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and to the new chapter of the Bandai Namco fighting game saga, Tekken 8.
So much quality, so much variety
Looking at the list of possible GOTY 2023, one is struck not only by the quality of the individual productions, but also by the variety of experiences: from the survival horror mechanics of the new Remedy title (here is our review of Alan Wake 2) to the spectacular action sequences of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, from the space exploration of Starfield to the colorful platforms of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, from the cRPG system of Baldur’s Gate 3 to the experiments of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The message that follows is very clear: the pessimists are wrong, the video game market does not limit itself to producing clones and sequels, but is still able to surprise usexpressing innovative and original ideas that complement perhaps more traditional products but now characterized by an extraordinary level of quality.
There has probably never been a better time in history to be passionate about video games than now. However, returning to the opening of the editorial, how about letting us know what your personal Game of the Year 2023 is? Let’s talk about.
