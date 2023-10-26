We just missed it Alan Wake 2: the little gem from Remedy Entertainment joins the others Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in composing the extensive list of games that will compete for the title of Game of the Year 2023.

In short, this time it will be hard to choose who to reward, but let’s face it: there were such problems. The year that is about to end was the result of the many postponements and difficulties related to the pandemic that occurred previously, twelve months full of quality productions.

A calendar so dense and prestigious that it forces several publishers to postpone their titles to 2024as happened for example to the remake of Alone in the Dark, to the interesting Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and to the new chapter of the Bandai Namco fighting game saga, Tekken 8.