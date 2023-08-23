Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live ended on a high note with a new one trailer which shows a mix with sequences of gameplay and live action of the expected Alan Wake 2which you can view in the player below.

In the past we have seen Saga Anderson, one of the two protagonists of the new Remedy adventure, in action, while this time the movie focuses more on Alan Wake, who has been trapped for a long time in a dark parallel reality, known as the “Dark Place” . A name, a whole program, and in fact, as you can imagine, the unfortunate writer will have to deal with numerous dangers in this nightmarish setting.

We remind you that Alan Wake 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting from October 27, 2023therefore with a few days of delay compared to the launch indicated above.

L’Opening Night Live is the inaugural event of Gamescom, the most important video game fair in Europe which takes place in Cologne, and is organized and presented by Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards. During the event, new games and lots of trailers and exclusive gameplay of the titles arriving in stores are presented. We at Multiplayer.it have followed the event with great attention and have reported all the news presented on our pages.