Alan Wake 2 was shown to the press, as part of an event behind closed doors, during the Summer Game Fest 2023with a demo lasting about 30 minutes that seems to have everyone excited.

Already the trailer of the gameplay of Alan Wake 2 had aroused very positive reactions, but apparently it was only a small taste of what arises as the biggest game Remedy Entertainment has ever worked on.

The testimony of the IGN editors, which you see above, conveys very clear sensations: compared to the first chapter, the series has become a real survival horrorwith slower paces and a greater sense of tension, but also a focus on individual clashes rather than the waves of the beginnings.

That’s not all: the exploratory mechanics are accompanied by a mental palace which we will be able to access from time to time to reason on the clues collected up to that moment and thus solve the cases we are investigating in the role of the new playable character, Saga Anderson.

Ryan McCaffrey and Destin Legarie also talked about the possibility of switching from Saga to Alan at any time, practically carrying out a double campaign in the ways we see fit, and they both felt the game was going to be quite long-lasting.

How much, exactly? A few more months of patience and we will be able to find out, given that Alan Wake will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting October 17th.