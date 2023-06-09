THE Summer Game Fest 2023 are full of important information and among the most eagerly awaited this year there are certainly those concerning Alan Wake 2 which finally shows some new gameplay images. As previously announced, the second chapter of the series will focus on more than one character, to accompany the much loved journalist there will in fact be the FBI agent, Saga Anderson.

The trailer shown today shows us exactly how the relationship between the two protagonists works, who will experience two separate adventures in two completely different places. Saga Anderson will in fact be completely dedicated to her investigation in the northwest United States while Alan Wake will face his demons lost in the mysterious Dark place.

During the story you can freely change the player character by experiencing the adventures of both heroes respectively who, inevitably, are somehow connected to each other. As far as the actual gameplay of the game is concerned, we are talking about a classic TPS like the first chapter, only renewed with the typical details of today and which somehow make it very similar to a Resident Evil.

In short, what we have seen has all the credentials to give us the uncomfortable and claustrophobic experience that we will expect from Alan Wake and that we can’t wait to try from the next October 17th.