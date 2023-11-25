Although companies continue to march towards a digital future, the reality is that those with a console still have a reference for the physical format. This is something that has been made clear. Alan Wake 2, which seems to be suffering from poor sales performance.

According to Matt Piscatella, CEO and analyst at Circana, sales of Alan Wake 2 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have not been entirely positive, since this title has not managed to enter the Top 150 of the most popular games for users of these consoles. This is what he said about it:

“Seeing some discussion about Alan Wake II not being on the lists. Publisher Epic Games is not part of the DLP, so digital sales are not included. “Alan Wake II did not rank among the top 150 titles on either PS5 or XBS in October monthly active users, according to Circana’s PET.”

Seeing some discussion on Alan Wake II not being in the charts. Publisher Epic Games is not part of the DLP, so digital sales are not included. Alan Wake II did not rank among the top 150 titles on either PS5 or XBS in Oct monthly active users, according to Circana’s PET. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 15, 2023

However, Piscatella has mentioned that Alan Wake 2 arrived on the market at the end of its observation period. With this, PC sales are not being considered, although considering its exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, it is likely that the number on this platform is as large as some expect. Likewise, the analyst has pointed out that thanks to its nomination for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023, the sequel has the potential to increase its sales during these weeks.

Finally, Piscatella has mentioned that Alan Wake 2 would have benefited from a physical release. While it is true that having the game only digitally prevents Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games from having to pay this extra, many people continue to base their purchases on those they can get directly in stores, whether online or physical. Likewise, this practice leaves out all collectors.

Alan Wake 2 It’s not the first game to do something similar.. Recently, SEGA chose to release Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name only in the digital stores of PlayStation, Xbox and PC. However, this case makes more sense. The title starring Kiryu is a 20-hour spin-off, which originated as a DLC, and the next major installment for the series can be obtained physically.

For its part, Alan Wake 2 It’s the sequel Remedy fans have been waiting for for years.. A powerful title that has been praised by critics and the general public, to the extent that it has achieved several nominations in the next edition of The Game Awards. We remind you that Alan Wake 2 It is now available. On related topics, they confirm DLC for this title. Likewise, you can check our review of this installment here.

Editor’s Note:

Physical games are still important. While I don’t doubt that digital sales are much more important for some companies, having the disc and the box is an additional incentive for a large portion of gamers, and by eliminating this, they are also leaving out an entire market. of people.

Via: Mat Piscatella