The game over sequences Of Alan Wake 2 they’re really scary, and IGN asked Sam Lake to explain why Remedy Entertainment decided to make them in this way.
In the review of Alan Wake 2 we also talked about the horror component of the game, very driven and present, and Lake talked about a stylistic trait that the team began to experiment with Control.
The scenes in which we see Alan Wake dead, covered in blood, but also the rapid jumpscare-style flashes are a way to represent the power of the Dark Presencethe fact that it is aware that we are watching, a bit like the Eye of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings, said the creative director.
Remedy’s masterpiece?
Welcomed by the international press with excellent ratings, Alan Wake 2 undoubtedly stands as the best title Remedy Entertainment has ever madeas well as a decisive change of direction compared to the first chapter.
For this sequel, in fact, the Finnish team has abandoned the action shooter mechanics of the original Alan Wake in favor of a pure survival horror approach, which is better suited in terms of rhythm also to the way of telling the story and its characters.
