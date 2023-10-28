The game over sequences Of Alan Wake 2 they’re really scary, and IGN asked Sam Lake to explain why Remedy Entertainment decided to make them in this way.

In the review of Alan Wake 2 we also talked about the horror component of the game, very driven and present, and Lake talked about a stylistic trait that the team began to experiment with Control.

The scenes in which we see Alan Wake dead, covered in blood, but also the rapid jumpscare-style flashes are a way to represent the power of the Dark Presencethe fact that it is aware that we are watching, a bit like the Eye of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings, said the creative director.