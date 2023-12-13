We don't have the yet sales data official, which could be announced by Remedy Entertainment in the next period, but the first estimates from the Ampere group analyst, Piers Harding-Rolls, speak of less than 1 million copies sold for Alan Wake 2 in his first month of launch on console.
Obviously we cannot take them as precise or necessarily reliable data, even if the source still enjoys a certain credibility in the context of market analyses, so we can still think that it is a plausible estimate.
According to what Harding-Rolls reported, sales estimates for Alan Wake 2 are around 850,000 copies sold in November on consoles, or in about a month from the launch of the game, released on the market on 27 October 2023.
The low amount of active players is a sign
This is a data that should refer only to consoles, which could change also taking into consideration the PCan area in which Remedy can usually count on a certain base of enthusiasts.
“I think there could be great interest with a price reduction, then there are possibly inclusions in subscription services in the near future (I imagine),” the analyst wrote about it.
“It should be noted that Alan Wake Remastered received a significant boost between October and November”, probably also corresponding to some discounts. Considering the success achieved among critics and audiences, the result is not negative but is probably below expectations.
On the other hand, the count carried out by Circana on active players already raised some doubts about the actual sales of Alan Wake 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series
#Alan #Wake #sales #million #copies #November #consoles #initial #estimates
Leave a Reply