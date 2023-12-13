We don't have the yet sales data official, which could be announced by Remedy Entertainment in the next period, but the first estimates from the Ampere group analyst, Piers Harding-Rolls, speak of less than 1 million copies sold for Alan Wake 2 in his first month of launch on console.

Obviously we cannot take them as precise or necessarily reliable data, even if the source still enjoys a certain credibility in the context of market analyses, so we can still think that it is a plausible estimate.

According to what Harding-Rolls reported, sales estimates for Alan Wake 2 are around 850,000 copies sold in November on consoles, or in about a month from the launch of the game, released on the market on 27 October 2023.