Co-director Kyle Rowley and narrative designer Molly Maloney of Remedy defined the Saga Anderson campaignone of the two within Alan Wake 2a bit’ more relaxing than Alan’swhich instead turns out to be totally terrifying.

Based on what was reported by the two developers to Gamespot, it seems that the two parallel campaigns of Alan Wake 2 have been studied in order to achieve a certain balance, giving way to loosen the tension a bit when switching from Alan Wake to Saga Anderson.

That doesn’t mean the Saga part is quiet, far from it, it just doesn’t appear to be totally terrifying like the one starring Alan Wake. On the other hand, although dealing with a dark and disturbing case, the special agent still acts in the standard world, while the protagonist is in a much more complicated condition.

Following the events of the first chapter, Alan Wake finds himself stuck in the Dark Place, or a sort of alternative dimension decidedly more disturbing than the standard one, grappling with nightmares of various kinds.

Compared to this part of the game, the one with Saga can be something of a sigh of relief: explore Bright Falls in fact, it has more relaxing moments, daylight scenes and particularly fascinating natural settings.

As we have seen, Alan Wake 2 leans more towards survival horror and will have live action inserts, you can get to know him better in our preview on Remedy’s most ambitious game.