remedy continue the work on Alan Wake 2and director Sam Lake is keen to mention that the game is also coming in the message of good wishes 2023containing in his opinion a “hint” about the game in question, which seems to be very obvious.

“It’s going to be an insanely busy year and an exciting one too,” she wrote Sam Lake in the New Year message, “Why? Well, if you look closely at the image below, you might see a clue.”

Lake’s statement is clearly ironic, given that the clue is actually a very direct message: in fact, in the image we see the title Alan Wake 2 in large letters, as a reminder that the game is probably arriving in 2023 and that this will mark out a busy and exciting year for Remedy.

On the other hand, even last October the Finnish team seemed quite sure of the launch of Alan Wake 2 in the course of 2023, defining themselves as very satisfied with what has been achieved so far in the course of the game’s development. This message also seems to be further confirmation of the intention to launch the sequel this year, even if we await further information on more precise timing.

Alan Wake 2 was announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, but from that trailer onwards it has practically never been shown in a precise manner. If indeed the release is scheduled for 2023, it may not be long before a new close look at Remedy’s action adventure horror, pending further developments on the matter.