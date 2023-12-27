Remedy Entertainment released a video message For thank the players Of Alan Wake 2including the testimonies of several developers who contributed to the creation of the extraordinary sequel.
There is talk of sales under one million copies on consoles in November for Alan Wake 2, but in terms of quality the product packaged by the Finnish team really has nothing to be forgiven for and this can also be seen from the words of its authors, proud to have been part of this project.
#Alan #Wake #Remedy #players #video #message
Leave a Reply