RemedyEntertainment wanted thank Epic Games for the great support the publisher provided during the development of Alan Wake 2in light of the success that the game has received from industry critics.

It did so through its Communications Director, Thomas Puha, who in recent days has carried out valuable promotional work for the long-awaited sequel, received as mentioned with excellent ratings in international reviews.

“They allowed us to make the game we wanted, supporting us without compromise,” Puha wrote. “The production team of Epic Gamesin particular, was fantastic with Alan Wake 2 – they really cared about it.”

“I have never read so much great feedback for every milestone achieved during development, nor have I ever seen manufacturers intent on try the game so oftenconstantly.”