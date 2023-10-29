The financial markets have responded really well to great reviews received from Alan Wake 2 with the actions of Remedy who reached a peak they hadn’t reached for seventeen months, to the delight of Sam Lake and co.

Many projects

Remedy shares began to grow on October 26, 2023, reaching a value of €29.4 per share on October 27 (+20% compared to the previous day), and then settling at the current average of €28.

It’s about the better result for the company from 27 May 2022, very close to the €30.2 share value at the time. It will probably improve further if sales are in line with expectations.

Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s biggest game ever, as explained by the company itself in its latest financial statement. It is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Epic Games Store exclusive) and has received very positive reviews worldwide.

It should be noted that Alan Wake 2 was completely financed by Epic Games and that Remedy will begin to obtain 50% of the revenues after Sweeney’s house has recovered the costs incurred. The first Alan Wake sold more than three million copies (4.5 million if you consider the DLC) and is a much-loved game of the Xbox 360 generation.

Remedy is currently working on Control 2, Max Payne 1-2 Remake and the Condor project, a cooperative PvE set in the Control universe of which not much is known yet. He is also developing Vanguard, a multiplayer live service PvE game, the mobile versions of which will be funded and published by Tencent.

For more details on the game, read our review of Alan Wake 2.