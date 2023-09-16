Alan Wake 2 It seems to be one of the most interesting video game works of next autumn, with its mix of horror, investigations and the supernatural. Considering the game’s many components, it’s clear that Remedy Entertainment will get it inspiration from many different works. In a chat with IGN USA, the team said more precisely what they are films, TV series and video games that inspired them most.

“One of the first things that came to mind when we thought about creating a concept of an FBI agent who comes with his partner to investigate these murders was the first season of True Detective“, reveals Game Director Kyle Rowley. “The kind of dynamic between the two detectives and the way they work together to solve the case was something very compelling for us. And then, obviously, from a stylistic point of view, it has a lot of ritual elements that we took inspiration from.”

“The Silence of the Lambs it’s definitely another example,” Lake says. “Also Twin Peaks. We’re still drawing on that idea and Lynch’s work in general.”

Rowley agrees: “I think Twin Peaks and the works of David Lynch are still important to us. But also from an art direction perspective, we looked at many works by the Coen brothers, such as Fargo. We didn’t want it to feel very modern, it had to feel like a place lost in time.”

Molly Maloney – Principal Narrative Designer – explains: “When I watch Saga [ndr, il secondo personaggio giocabile oltre a Alan Wake] I see a lot of Seven. She is a consummate professional, she is very talented. It is here with her partner, Alex Casey, that she tries to solve this series of mysteries that seem increasingly impossible. In short, it’s not that they make you laugh, but there’s a pleasant back and forth that reminds me a lot of Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, it didn’t seem dissimilar to me.”

“SevenS is definitely a good example of the fusion of crime fiction and horror,” Lake adds. “Serial killer stories in general often feel very close to a horror film, while also being a detective story.”

Furthermore, Remedy Entertainmentt also mentions “Taxi Driver for the wet asphalt and the neon signs that are reflected” on it.

Sam Lake explains other influences for Alan Wake 2: “For the dreamlike nature of the Dark Place [ndr, il luogo in cui si trova Alan Wake, una sorta di realtà da incubo che si fonde con la realtà di tanto in tanto], Inception plays an important role. Him struggling to understand and remember, I feel that Memento it’s a great detective story that tries to understand and piece together what happened. He is the narrator and in a way he is not a reliable narrator due to the fact that he doesn’t have the whole picture. Also Fight Club I think it’s kind of an anxiety-provoking, urban horror story and a psychological thriller.”