Saga Anderson and the second playable character Of Alan Wake 2: an unprecedented choice for Remedy Entertainment, who spoke about the FBI agent and how this idea was born during an interview with GameSpot.

Presented with the gameplay trailer of Alan Wake 2 at the PlayStation Showcase, Saga represents the Finnish studio’s need to create a really ambitious projectespecially in terms of narrative implications.

“Having different points of view in the story and changes of tone seemed like the best solution,” explained Sam Lake. “And thus the character of Saga Anderson was born. Although the game is called Alan Wake 2, she is as protagonist as he is: both represent the heart of the experience.”

“The plot was ready, but not the whole script when we started shooting, but that’s how we work, in a sort of shared process“, continued the director. “Together with performance director Hannah Price and actress Melanie Liburd: we sit down together and define the character, we start shooting and as we discover things, and then write more parts of the story.”

“We really, really, really wanted Mel,” Price revealed. “We felt she could bring so much to Saga, so when she came we were all thrilled. It’s one of the best things about working with Remedy – yes, the stories themselves are epic and brilliant, but there is room for everyone’s contribution in order to explore the characters and make sure they are best developed for the story.”

FBI Special Agent Saga Anderson arrives in Bright Falls to investigate the death of a colleague and discovers that the murder took place under bizarre circumstances, in the form of a sort of sacrificial ritual: we also talked about this in our analysis of the trailer by Alan Wake 2.