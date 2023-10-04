With the release date of Alan Wake 2 which is getting closer and closer, Remedy is increasing its activity on social media and just a few hours ago it presented with a post on Twitter | X FBI Agent Kiran Estevezwhich we assume will have a role of some importance within the narrative.

The character is played by Janina Gavankaralready known to players in the role of Commander Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Tanta Sila in Forspoken, as well as for more or less important roles in TV series such as Arrow, True Blood and Sleepy Hollow.

Here is the description offered by Remedy of the character:

“When the Federal Bureau of Control headquarters closed due to an internal emergency, FBC Agent Kiran Estevez found herself with little support or assistance, but also with the freedom to make her own decisions. Despite the growing fighting to contain every paranormal event she and her team can handle, Estevez will do the right thing and protect those who need it most.”