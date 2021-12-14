Alan Wake 2 is finally a reality and was officially announced during the The Game Awards. The creative director Sam Lake was in attendance at the show to present the debut trailer and has also just confirmed some minor but important details about the long-awaited sequel.

First, Lake confirmed on Twitter that Alan Wake 2 will be a third-person game, just like its predecessor and sister game Control. Additionally, Ikka Villi and Matthew Porretta will return for the sequel. The two actors share the lead role of Alan Wake, with Villi playing him in live scenes and providing the animated double body, while Porretta voices the animated character. The cast and camera are core parts of Alan Wake’s identity, so it’s good to know they’ll be back for the sequel.

Lake shared the information before developer Remedy Entertainment went offline from social media to continue with the sequel’s work. During The Game Awards, Lake promised that we would see the gameplay in 2022, and considering this will be Remedy’s first true survival horror game, it’s sure to be an exciting preview.

Thank you for being as excited about Alan Wake 2 as we are ????. A couple of easy clarifications before we go dark to continue the work. Yes, this is a 3rd person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake. #AlanWake @alanwake @remedygames pic.twitter.com/8UvzXGgKdE – Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) December 14, 2021

The release of Alan Wake has not yet been announced, but the launch window is scheduled for 2023.

