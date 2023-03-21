L’exit Of Alan Wake 2 is expected during the 2023: Remedy Entertainment confirmed it in a document dedicated to its current line-up, which specifies that the development of the game is proceeding well and therefore will not be postponed.

In fact, you may recall that Remedy said last month that Alan Wake 2 is playable from start to finish, so the project should be close to completion. Sure, the unexpected is always around the corner, but the Finnish team looks pretty confident.

“Alan Wake 2 (…) is in full production phase”, reads the document prepared by the studio. “In 2022 the game was taking shape in all respects and will be ready for the highly anticipated launch during 2023.”

As for the other titles currently in the pipeline, Control 2, announced in November, is in the “proof-of-concept” phase, therefore in prototype form, and it will therefore still take a couple of years at least to see it in stores .

The wait will be longer for the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2which according to the infographic published by Remedy Entertainment is in the “concept” phase, that is, when the project criteria are established also through storyboards and concept art.